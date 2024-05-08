Crestone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,165,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 805,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.72. 868,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average is $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $110.74.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

