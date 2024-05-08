Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:EPC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 257,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,807. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

