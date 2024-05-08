Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Energizer updated its Q3 guidance to $0.62-0.68 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

Energizer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. 193,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Energizer

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.