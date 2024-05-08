Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.15) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JMAT. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,800 ($22.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.38) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.64) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.04).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Johnson Matthey stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,870 ($23.49). 672,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,230. The company has a market cap of £3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,927.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,964 ($24.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,747.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,649.41.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,864 ($23.42) per share, with a total value of £335.52 ($421.51). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,767 ($22.20) per share, for a total transaction of £424.08 ($532.76). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,864 ($23.42) per share, with a total value of £335.52 ($421.51). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 66 shares of company stock valued at $114,288. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

