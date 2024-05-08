EOG Resources’ (EOG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.27.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $130.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.33. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,427 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,640,000 after buying an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,436 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 36.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

