Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.16. 253,106 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.