Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $21,888,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,625.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 550,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,811,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,821,584. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

