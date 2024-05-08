Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$17.25 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRU. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price target on Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.55.

Shares of FRU traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,179. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.12. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$15.27.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 8,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

