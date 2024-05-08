Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.17

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.17 and last traded at $96.15, with a volume of 28001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

