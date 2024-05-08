Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $670,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.59. 281,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.