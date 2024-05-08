Hyatt Hotels (H) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

