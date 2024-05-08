Nexstar Media Group (NXST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $166.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.60 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $244,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $244,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.