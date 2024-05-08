MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up to $34.63

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.63, but opened at $36.85. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 600,686 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

