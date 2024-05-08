J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.31) to GBX 925 ($11.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.62) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

JDW traded up GBX 28 ($0.35) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 755.50 ($9.49). 1,067,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,505. The firm has a market capitalization of £933.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2,335.94, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 587 ($7.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.50 ($10.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 749.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 758.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

