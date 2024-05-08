J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.31) to GBX 925 ($11.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.62) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
