Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $48.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.23%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

