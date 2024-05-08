Lincoln National Corp Takes $2.08 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 70,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,982. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

