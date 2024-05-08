LSV Asset Management Sells 15,610 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,610 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTS. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Vitesse Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Vitesse Energy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of VTS stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $709.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million. Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Equities analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. This is a boost from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -263.16%.

Vitesse Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.