LSV Asset Management Sells 5,755 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.65% of Camden National worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 80,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Camden National Stock Performance

CAC stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $465.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

