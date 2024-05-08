Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 139 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.00. The company had a trading volume of 143,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $140.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.