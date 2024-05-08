Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GM opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.