Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 15,938 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

