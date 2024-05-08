National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.965-2.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. National Vision also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.650 EPS.

National Vision Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,656. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. National Vision has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.49 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. National Vision’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

