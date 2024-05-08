PACK Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PACK Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.22. The stock had a trading volume of 344,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,603. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $246.29 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.33 and a 200 day moving average of $311.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.