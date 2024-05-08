PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. 11,155,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,366,429. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

