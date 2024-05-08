Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $27.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 billion. On average, analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 16.25%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.