Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after buying an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after acquiring an additional 125,919 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,315,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,783,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

