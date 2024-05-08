PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

