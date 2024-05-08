Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,328. The firm has a market cap of $522.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $46.61.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

