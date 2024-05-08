The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $442.85. 231,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,760. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $447.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

