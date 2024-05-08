Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Boosted by Wedbush

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duckhorn Portfolio’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

View Our Latest Report on NAPA

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NAPA stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $14.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after buying an additional 1,678,271 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 825,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,077,000 after purchasing an additional 544,305 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 431,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 66.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,081,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after buying an additional 430,595 shares during the last quarter.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.