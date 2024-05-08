Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.30. 2,407,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,248. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.07. The company has a market capitalization of $384.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.