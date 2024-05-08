Sage Investment Advisers LLC Sells 24,767 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. 3,918,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,127. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

