Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.600-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.250 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.14.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
