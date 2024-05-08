Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $129.84. 215,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,435. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

