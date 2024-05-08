Simmons Bank Has $5.19 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.49. The company had a trading volume of 494,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,271. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.09. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.80 and a 12 month high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

