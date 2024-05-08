Simmons Bank Sells 5,845 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,337.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $10,275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $64,490,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,627,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Boston Beer
In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Boston Beer Price Performance
Shares of SAM traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.11. 155,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.83 and a 200-day moving average of $329.19. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $264.63 and a one year high of $395.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Boston Beer
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
