Skillz (SKLZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.44. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 50.98% and a negative net margin of 74.59%. The company had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.39 million. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,510. Skillz has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.76.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

