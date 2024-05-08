Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,033 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $337,131,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,308,000 after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock remained flat at $161.86 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 852,550 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

