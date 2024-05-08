Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,367,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 200,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 27,967 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,401,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

ILF stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

