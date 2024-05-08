Spire Wealth Management Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,152 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 247,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,537,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,599,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,356,273 shares of company stock worth $182,143,602 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

