Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 14,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BDJ opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
