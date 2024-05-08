Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.2 %

ARW stock opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.81.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.