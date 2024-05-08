Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,937,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 533,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after purchasing an additional 116,898 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.49.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

