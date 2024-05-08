Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.
Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:TPX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 451,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,297. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.
Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.
About Tempur Sealy International
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.
