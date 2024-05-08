Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 451,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,297. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tempur Sealy International

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.