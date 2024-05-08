Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TBNK

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.64. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.