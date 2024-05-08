The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 78.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.
Aaron’s Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $234.92 million, a P/E ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aaron’s
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.