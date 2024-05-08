The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 78.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Aaron’s Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $234.92 million, a P/E ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Aaron's Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

