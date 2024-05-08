Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Senior Officer Brian Chi Hong Liu Acquires 5,000 Shares

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Chi Hong Liu bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,400.00.

Tree Island Steel Trading Down 2.5 %

TSL stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75. The firm has a market cap of C$83.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.22. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.78 and a 1-year high of C$3.70.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of C$47.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4594595 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

