U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,839,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

