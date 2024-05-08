Ventum Cap Mkts Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.22 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.56%.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

KNT opened at C$7.83 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$7.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

