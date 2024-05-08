U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 363,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Sprott by 42.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 50,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

